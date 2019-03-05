India A and B make winning start in U-19 Quadrangular

The 'A' and 'B' teams started their campaigns in the under-19 quadrangular ODI series here Tuesday with easy wins over and respectively.

In a match played at the here, 'A' routed the Proteas colts by 157 runs while the 'B' team hammered by seven wickets at the St Xavier's KCA ground here.

The 'A' team won the toss and posted 251 all out in 50 overs, riding on half-centuries by opener Qamran Iqbal (60, 65 balls, 3X4, 4X6) and Sashwat Rawat (64, 55 balls, 10X4).

For the Proteas, took four wickets conceding 30 runs while Nonelela Yikha took 2 for 37.

In reply, the visiting South Africans were bundled out for 94 in 35.4 overs with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey shining with figures of 3 for 7 from seven overs while off-break bowler took 3 for 27.

Tail-ender was the highest scorer with 33 (57 balls 3X4, 1X6) while only one other batsmen reached double figures.

In the 'B'- game, fast bowler (4 for 36 in 9 overs) and leg-spinner with brilliant figures of 3 for 10 helped the host team bundle out the Afghan colts for 106 in 47.3 overs.

Jamshid made the top score of 28 for the Afghanistan team which struggled to get going on a track offering help to the bowlers.

In reply, India 'B' was in trouble, losing three wickets for just five runs before (56 not out, 51 balls, 5X4, 1X6) and K Nitish Kumar Reddy (44, 70 balls, 4X4) saw the team home.

Brief scores: India under-19 'A' 251 all out in 50 overs (Qamran Iqbal 60, 64, 4 for 30) beat under-19 94 all out in 35.4 overs (Marco Jansen 33, Harsh Dubey 3 for 7, 3 for 27). MoM: Qamran Iqbal.

Afghanistan under-19 106 all out in 47.3 overs ( 20, Jamshid 28, 4 for 36, Prayas 3 for 10) lost to India under-19 'B' 107 for 3 in 22.3 overs ( 56 not out, Nitish Kumar Reddy 44 not out). MoM:

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)