Rayudu banned from bowling in international cricket

India's has been suspended from in international with immediate effect after the part-timer's action was reported during the first ODI against earlier this month, the ICC announced on Monday.

"The elected not to submit to a test of his action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations, which can be found here."

"The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action," it added.

The 33-year-old was reported on January 13 for a suspect action during the first ODI of the three-match series against in

The ICC also announced that Rayudu may however continue bowling in domestic without being tested.

"However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI," the statement further read.

