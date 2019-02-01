JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

China-US relations at 'critically important' stage: Xi to Trump
Business Standard

Indian women all out for 149 in third ODI

Press Trust of India  |  Hamilton 

India were all out for 149 in the third and final women's ODI against New Zealand here on Friday.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with 52 while Anna Peterson starred with the ball for the hosts, taking four wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field. India lead the series 2-0.

Brief scores: India 149 all out in 44 overs (Sharma 52; Peterson 4/28, Tahuhu 3/26).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 09:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements