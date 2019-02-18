India, Argentina ink MoU for cooperation in nuclear energy

and Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation in the sector of nuclear

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Argentina, said his country has expertise in building small-capacity reactors and was looking to work with in some third country in tripartite projects.

"They ( and Argentine Mauricio Macri) also noted that the MoU signed on the occasion between the Department of Atomic Energy, and National Atomic Commission, for cooperation within the framework of Partnership would bolster institutional linkages in civil nuclear research, development and capacity building," a joint statement said.

The also wished to enhance and explore cooperative ventures in the area of nuclear power and its societal uses in health, agriculture, industrial application, training and capacity building, the joint statement said.

India and had signed an agreement in 2010 for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Argentine company is working on the Fission Molly Project to build a molybdenum plant in Faurie said the plant focuses on creating isotopes.

Argentina also manufactures some nuclear components used in Indian power reactors, Faurie said.

During the talks between Modi and Mauricio Macri, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the on-going talks in the area of space.

"Both sides agreed to further explore avenues for space collaboration in areas such as as and launch," the statement said.

