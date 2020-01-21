India arrive in Auckland, to play first T20 on January 24 vs New Zealand

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ: Clarity of mind very crucial in away conditions, says Kohli
India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson returns to T20 fold after hip injury
Kiwis need to win 2 out of 3 formats vs India to get pass marks: McMillan
Pitches in New Zealand have become batting-friendly over the years: Sachin
Ishant doubtful for New Zealand Test series after sustaining ankle injury
-
The Indian team arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday for a six-week tour, which begins with the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday.
Besides the T20s, India play three ODIs and two matches as part of the World Test Championship.
"Touchdown Auckland. Let's go," wrote India skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram as he posted a picture with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.
India arrive in New Zealand high on confidence, having beaten Australia in the three-match series after losing the first game by 10 wickets.
Ahead of the team's departure, Kohli had spoken about the need for putting New Zealand under pressure from ball one.
India had toured New Zealand last year for a limited overs series, winning the ODI series 4-1 before losing the T20s 1-2.India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule
|T20 International Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Jan 24, Friday
|1st T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 26, Sunday
|2nd T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 29, Wednesday
|3rd T20
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|12:30 PM
|Jan 31, Friday
|4th T20
|Westpac Stadium, Wellington
|12:30 PM
|Feb 02, Sunday
|5th T20
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|12:30 PM
|One Day International Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 05, Wednesday
|1st ODI
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|7:30 AM
|Feb 08, Saturday
|2nd ODI
|Eden Park, Auckland
|7:30 AM
|Feb 11, Tuesday
|3rd ODI
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
|Test Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue
|1st Test
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|4:00 AM
|Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed
|2nd Test
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|4:00 AM