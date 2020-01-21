JUST IN
India arrive in Auckland, to play first T20 on January 24 vs New Zealand

India arrive in New Zealand high on confidence, having beaten Australia in the three-match series after losing the first game by 10 wickets.

BS Web Team & PTI  |  Auckland 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

The Indian team arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday for a six-week tour, which begins with the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday.

Besides the T20s, India play three ODIs and two matches as part of the World Test Championship.

"Touchdown Auckland. Let's go," wrote India skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram as he posted a picture with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

Ahead of the team's departure, Kohli had spoken about the need for putting New Zealand under pressure from ball one.

India had toured New Zealand last year for a limited overs series, winning the ODI series 4-1 before losing the T20s 1-2.

India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule

T20 International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Jan 24, Friday 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 26, Sunday 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 29, Wednesday 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM
Jan 31, Friday 4th T20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM
Feb 02, Sunday 5th T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM
One Day International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 05, Wednesday 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM
Feb 08, Saturday 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM
Feb 11, Tuesday 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM
Test Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM
Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 19:55 IST

