India-Australia cooperation; appropriate action plan needed

An appropriate action plan should be prepared to tap opportunities for cooperation between Australia and India, especially Telangana, in education, agriculture, tourism, IT and other areas, Chief Secretary S K Joshi said here Wednesday
Joshi said this while meeting an Australian delegation.
The delegation was led by Northern Territory Government Education and Workforce Minister Selena Uibo, a state government release said here.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
