India-Australia cooperation; appropriate action plan needed

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

An appropriate action plan should be prepared to tap opportunities for cooperation between Australia and India, especially Telangana, in education, agriculture, tourism, IT and other areas, Chief Secretary S K Joshi said here Wednesday

Joshi said this while meeting an Australian delegation.

The delegation was led by Northern Territory Government Education and Workforce Minister Selena Uibo, a state government release said here.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 21:46 IST

