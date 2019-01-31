India bank on Prajnesh, CSC grass courts to upset Italy in Davis Cup

would rely heavily on in-form and favourable home conditions to upset former champions in their bid to qualify for the inaugural Group Finals when the two teams clash in the Qualifiers starting here from Friday.

The rejigged enters a new era with 12 qualifiers across the globe on the road to Madrid Finals in November.

Against a team which leads 4-1 on head-to-head record, have returned to their favourite (CSC) grass courts after 16 years.

The venue boasts of an impressive 8-2 win-loss record for India, including the solitary victory over in the 1985's 1st Round.

"It's grass, not clay! Maybe next time, we will play on clay against We have nothing to complain," said winner Corrado Barazzutti, here as the non-playing of

Another boost for India is the shortened format. The popular 'home-away' format has been retained for the qualifiers and the ties now will be held in two days with two singles on Friday and a doubles plus two return singles on Saturday.

Matches will now be played over best-of-three sets in place of gruelling best of five, adding to the unpredictability factor and Italy, despite having three of their five players inside top-50, cannot breathe easy.

India's non-playing has already said there is no room for excuses for the home side and would be banking on their top-ranked singles Prajnesh (102) to get the hosts off the block.

The big-serving southpaw, who is fresh from making his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, achieved one of the best wins of his career on grass when he shocked Canada's Denis Shapovalov, the current world number 25.

And it's no surprise that Bhupathi will heavily on Prajnesh in singles while the most-experienced will look to carry on his fine momentum with comeback man in doubles. The duo won the Tata Maharashtra Open earlier this month.

With the hosts needing to win at least three rubbers to secure a place in the finals, Prajnesh will play a key role, while the doubles will be equally crucial as has been the case historically for India.

But it's easier said than done with world number 16 spearheading Italy's challenge.

Cecchinato won two ATP 250 titles last year, both on clay and it remains to be seen how the top-ranked Italian adjusts to grass.

In world number 37, Andreas Seppi, Italy also have the most-experienced

Italy also has doubles in Simone Bolelli, the 2015 Austrlian Open winner, while 22-year-old Matteo Baerrettini, the youngest member of the side will give X-factor to the visitors.

India lost 0-4 to in their play-off clash in Kraljevo and the upcoming tie will be a litmus test for non-playing Bhupathi with reports indicating that his contract may not be renewed.

The venue has produced some of the epic encounters for India in the history of Davis Cup, including the 3-2 win over to reach the Eastern Final in 1974 but conceded the title to South Africa, protesting the Apartheid regime.

But it was India's first round win over that had made headlines after they had triumphed 3-2 in a rain-interrupted tie which was termed "black magic" by the referee



"It had rained whole night and the referee had booked return tickets. But we worked whole night to get the court ready. In the morning, the referee came and said it is 'Indian black magic' and we won. Their big serving almost looked redundant," COO Sujoy Ghosh recalled.

