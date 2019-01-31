BJP Kisan Morcha's national convention to be held in Gorakhpur: Party leader

The two-day national convention of BJP's Kisan Morcha will be held from February 23 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, the forum's said Thursday.

Grewal said various topics and issues concerning the farming community will be discussed in the convention.

"The event will be inaugurated by and will be present on the event's concluding day," he said here.

Grewal said Modi will address the convention on February 24.

Under Modi's leadership, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has started a number of welfare schemes for farmers, he said.

"This (the schemes) has benefitted a large number of farmers," the leader said.

He said the Centre is committed to the welfare of farmers.

"From time to time the Kisan Morcha has been taking up the issues concerning farmers of this country," he said.

The Centre is also commited towards farmers' welfare and goal is to make every of this country prosperous, Grewal said.

