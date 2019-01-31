JUST IN
Business Standard

Fresh snowfall, landslides shut Jammu-Srinagar NH

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway,the only all-weather surface link between Kashmir and rest of thecountry, was closed for traffic Thursday due tofresh snowfall and landslides, officials said.

Due to fresh snowfall and slippery road conditions inBanihal-Ramban sector and a fresh landslide in Rambanstretch, the highway has been closed for traffic,they said.

This has been done to ensure that no vehicle getsstruck on the highway.

"No vehicle has been allowed to move to KashmirValley from Jammu from Nagrota traffic check post", a trafficpolice officer said.

The men and machines of BRO are working on the highwayto clear the highway of the snowfall accumulation andlandslides, they said.

Traffic authorities Thursday morning assessed theweather and road conditions and subsequently suspended traffic on the highway, they said.

Mughal road, a road connecting Kashmir'sShopian district with Poonch district of Jammu region, hasremained closed continuously for the past fortnight due tosnowfall, they said.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 12:50 IST

