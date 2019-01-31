Fresh snowfall, landslides shut Jammu-Srinagar NH

The Jammu- National Highway,the only all-weather surface link between and rest of thecountry, was closed for traffic Thursday due tofresh snowfall and landslides, officials said.

Due to fresh snowfall and slippery road conditions inBanihal-Ramban sector and a fresh landslide in Rambanstretch, the highway has been closed for traffic,they said.

This has been done to ensure that no vehicle getsstruck on the highway.

"No vehicle has been allowed to move to KashmirValley from from Nagrota traffic check post", a said.

The men and machines of BRO are working on the highwayto clear the highway of the snowfall accumulation andlandslides, they said.

Traffic authorities Thursday morning assessed theweather and road conditions and subsequently suspended traffic on the highway, they said.

Mughal road, a road connecting district with Poonch district of region, hasremained closed continuously for the past fortnight due tosnowfall, they said.

