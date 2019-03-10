India challenge ends at German Junior

Indian challenge ended at after women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Varshini Viswanath Sri suffered a straight-game loss at the semifinals in Berlin, on Sunday.

Treesa and Varshini stunned second seeded Denmark's and 21-14 21-18 to enter the semifinals.

But the Indian pair lost 16-21 14-21 to third seeded Chinese combination of and next to bring the curtains on India's campaign.

Earlier, singles players Meiraba Luwang, and suffered losses in different rounds of the tournament.

While Meiraba went down fighting 14-21 21-12 16-21 to top seeded Indonesian Syabda Perkasa Belawa in the quarterfinals, Gayatri lost 5-21 17-21 to third seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of and Vaishnavi went down 13-21 20-22 to 10th seeded Chinese Han Qianxi in the prequarterfinals.

