Pilot of crashed plane reported 'difficulties', asked to return: Ethiopian Airlines

-
ALSO READ
Boeing 737 from Addis to Nairobi crashes with 157 aboard: Ethiopian Airlines
All killed on Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed
Ethiopian Airlines Boeing crashes on way to Kenya
Ethiopia state TV says all on crashed plane dead
Indians, Americans, Chinese among 157 killed in Ethiopian plane crash, says authorities
-
The pilot of a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 that crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, had alerted controllers "he had difficulties" and wanted to turn back the plane carrying 157 people, the head of Ethiopian Airlines said.
The pilot "was given clearance" to return to Addis, chief executive officer Tewolde GebreMariam told journalists in the Ethiopian capital when asked whether there had been a distress call.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU