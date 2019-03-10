JUST IN
Pilot of crashed plane reported 'difficulties', asked to return: Ethiopian Airlines

AFP  |  Addis Ababa 

The pilot of a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 that crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, had alerted controllers "he had difficulties" and wanted to turn back the plane carrying 157 people, the head of Ethiopian Airlines said.

The pilot "was given clearance" to return to Addis, chief executive officer Tewolde GebreMariam told journalists in the Ethiopian capital when asked whether there had been a distress call.

First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 18:40 IST

