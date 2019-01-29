India face South Africa in ICC T20 WC opening match

Former champions will square off against in their opening match of the men's T20 to be held in next year, the International Council (ICC) announced Tuesday.

India's opening match will take place in on October 24 while the tournament will get underway from October 18 with qualifying rounds in South Geelong, according to the fixtures.

India, who lost in the semifinals to eventual winners in the previous edition in 2016, face a qualifying team in their next Super 12 match in on October 29. won the event's inaugural edition in 2007.

The men's competition, from October 18 to November 15, will feature several qualifying matches before hosts take on world's top-ranked in the first match of the tournament-proper on October 24 under lights at the Sydney Ground.

ICC said: "Whenever we host an event in we know we can guarantee the one billion fans around the world a great show.

"The world's best players. Outstanding venues. Noisy, passionate, knowledgeable fans. Exciting cricket. This is the perfect combination for a T20 and in 2020 we go one step further with two T20 World Cups in one year."



Defending champions play their first Super 12 group stage match against on October 25 in

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, and two qualifiers make up Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. India, England, and and two qualifiers make up the other group.

The first semi-final will take place at the SCG on November 11, with hosting the second semi-final the following night.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 15.

The tournament will be held in eight Australian cities and 13 venues.

Australia 2020 said: "We're so excited to be able to let fans all around Australia and the world know when and where their teams will play, so they can start planning now.

ICC men's T20 World Cup Schedule:



First round:18 October, 2020: v A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong;A2 v A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong19 October, 2020: v Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; Qualifier B2 v Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval,20 October, 2020: Qualifier A3 v Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong; v Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong21 October, 2020: Qualifier B3 v Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; v Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval,22 October, 2020: Qualifier A2 v Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong; v Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong23 October, 2020: Qualifier B2 v Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; v Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval,Super 12:24 October, 2020: Australia v Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; v South Africa, Stadium,25 October, 2020: A1 v B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart; v Windies, Cricket Ground, Melbourne26 October, 2020: v A2, Perth Stadium, Perth; England v B1, Perth Stadium, Perth27 October, 2020: New Zealand v B2, Blundstone Arena,28 October, 2020: v B1, Perth Stadium, Perth; Australia v Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth29 October, 2020: v A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; India v A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (7.00pm)30 October, 2020: England v South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; Windies v B2, Perth Stadium, Perth31 October, 2020: v New Zealand, Cricket Ground, Australia v A1, Cricket Ground, Brisbane1 November, 2020: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; India v England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne2 November, 2020: A2 v B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; New Zealand v A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane3 November, 2020: Pakistan v Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; Australia v B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide4 November, 2020: England v Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane5 November, 2020: South Africa v A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; India v B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (7.00pm)6 November, 2020: Pakistan v B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne; Australia v New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne7 November, 2020: England v A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; Windies v A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne8 November, 2020: South Africa v B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; India v Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, SydneySemi-finals:11 November, 2020 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney12 November, 2020 Adelaide Oval, AdelaideFinal: 15 November, 2020 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

