India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE: Dhawan, Rohit start strong for India
India drew first blood against Kane Williamson's New Zealand by defeating the team by 8 wickets in the first ODI at McLean Park in Napier
Riding high on winning spree, Rohit Sharma-led Indian side would look to clinch the second ODI to better their lead against the black caps, while the latter would try a riposte as they meet for the second ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
India would look to better their performance in New Zealand as they have won only 10 of the 35 ODIs played in their soil, also, the team is preparing for the World Cup with all permutations and combinations.
On the other hand, New Zealand would look to tackle India's key spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who derailed their inning in the first ODI.
Changes are likely in the Indian side with Hardik Pandya joining the squad from the second ODI.
