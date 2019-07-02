India fails to defend IBSF Snooker WC title, loses to Pakistan 1-3 in final

India failed to defend the men's team title at the IBSF Snooker World Cup, losing 1-3 to arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash here Tuesday.

India started badly as Pakistan won the first two frames and looked on course for a whitewash in the final before the pair of Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat made a comeback to win the third frame and stay in the contest.

But it was not to be as Pakistan won the fourth frame to deny India back-to-back crowns.

