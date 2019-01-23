India focusing on promoting domestic defence production;

Sitharaman Wednesday said the Government was focusing on promoting domestic defence production to build capacities for catering to the need of the armed forces.

In this direction, came up with the idea of two defence corridors--one each in and the other in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Sitharaman said at present there are several manufacturers who send their components to various big vectors and platforms manufactured outside



"Why is it that we won't be able to produce those very vectors and platforms in And that is one of the reasons-- that by announcing the corridor, we have invited quite a lot of manufacturers from abroad to come, choose the location where they want to establish their unit and start producing defence equipment," she added.

Sitharaman,who was addressing the government's second Global Investors' Meet (GIM) here, recalled that holding of the Defence Expo last year in marked the first time the event was held in the state.

Following that, a lot of industries evinced interest in undertaking defence related in the state, she added.

She also assured the Centre's full cooperation to realise Tamil Nadu's aspirations for greater industrialisation.

