Modi govt brought number of LWE-affected districts down by 70%: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
PM Modi has set target to make India number one in world by 2047: Shah
PM Modi, Adityanath got people of UP rid of mosquitoes, mafias: Amit Shah
Spread experience gained in House in four directions: PM to retiring RS MPs
PM offers to help bridge gap between Russia, Ukraine in talks with Lavrov
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government has brought the number of districts affected by Left-wing extremism in the country down by 70 per cent.
The government also lifted the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from more than 66 per cent area in the Northeast, he said after inaugurating the National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi.
The Union Home Minister said the northeast and Left-wing extremism-affected areas of the country are tribal-dominated regions and security is a precursor to development there.
"Secured Northeast and secured central India pave the way for the development of tribals," he said.
Shah also said that 8,700 untoward incidents took place in the Northeast in eight years when the Congress was in power. This number has reduced to 1,700 under the Modi government, he said.
Only 87 security personnel have lost their lives in the Northeast under the Modi government as against 304 during the Congress rule, he said.
There are many institutions in the country such as the Planning Commission, now Niti Aayog, Life Insurance Corporation of India and the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited which have contributed immensely to the country's progress, the Union home minister said.
Similarly, this NTRI will play a pivotal role in the development of tribals in the country. This is a milestone, he said.
The institute will become the backbone of tribal development in the run-up to 100 years of India's Independence, Shah said.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to research and education since he came to power.
"Under the Congress government, in 2014, Rs 7 crore had been set aside for this purpose. In 2022, we have kept Rs 150 crore for it," Shah said.
The minister added that the Modi government has increased the budget for Eklavya residential schools from Rs 278 crore to Rs 1,418 crore this financial year.
"I believe that only a tribal child can bring the 'best medal' in the Olympics as sports is a part of tribal traditions. They only need guidance, coaching, practice and a platform to showcase their talent," Shah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU