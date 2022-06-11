Foreign policy has become people-centric over the years: EAM S Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar today
EAM S Jaishankar begins five-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka
Changing India-US ties very defining development this century: S Jaishankar
-
Celebrating 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke at length at an event in Bengaluru on India's foreign policy and how it has become people-centric over the years.
"I have seen many governments, seen changes in foreign policy. The biggest change today is that foreign policy has become people-centric," said Jaishankar during the address.
He thanked Karnataka state minister CN Ashwath Narayan and his Parliamentarian colleague PC Mohan for joining the interaction as he discussed foreign policy with bright minds in the IT capital of India, Bengaluru.
Spoke to students of @iimb_official on #AtmanirbharBharat and 8 years of the Modi Government, he tweeted, adding that their energy and enthusiasm give confidence that New India will indeed become a reality.
In addition, he also thanked the contribution of Bengaluru for making India's image extraordinary while he visited the Regional Passport Office and Office of Protector of Emigrants in the city and took feedback from the public presenting their foreign services.
The EAM appreciated their positive attitude and efficient delivery. He also interacted with the women employees at the NSR Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning.
Happy to interact with the talented women writing the story of modern Indian business at the NSR Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning @iimb_official, he tweeted.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "It was a difficult period for all as a lot of people were stuck abroad."
We evacuated about 7 million people, be it students, seafarers, or professionals, he added.
The care was not just for India but for other regions too, as our region used to look out for its neighbours as well during the crisis. he said, stressing further India's efforts to keep ties intact with nearby regions.
India is reclaiming its space in the world today as a civilization," he said.
"Our people must do well in India and also abroad," he said while concluding his speech.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU