India Inc's FDI down over two times to $820 million in June, shows RBI data

India Inc's foreign direct investment in June fell by over two times from a year ago to $820.36 million, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed Wednesday.
The outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) by the Indian firms stood at $2.29 billion in the year-ago same month, according to the RBI data on OFDI.
In May, the Indian firms had invested over $1.56 billion in their overseas ventures.
Of the total overseas direct investment during June, $340.28 million was in the form of equity infusion, $222.06 million was through loan and $258.02 million came in through issuance of guarantee.
Among the major investors included ONGC Videsh Ltd $61.74 million in its various joint ventures in Myanmar, Russia and Vietnam; Asian Paints $43.45 million in a wholly-owned unit in Singapore and Alok Infrastructure $24 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the British Virgin Islands.
