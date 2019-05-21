India must have permanent seat in UN Security Council: German envoy

must have a permanent seat in the as its absence hurts the credibility of the UN system, Germany's new to said Tuesday.

Lindner presented his credentials to in Hindi on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after presenting his credentials, Lindner said the G4 grouping -- India, Germany, and -- is fighting for the enlargement of the permanent membership.

" must have a permanent seat in the ..India with 1.4 billion people is not yet a permanent member, this is unheard of. This can't go on like this because it hurts the credibility of the system," he said.

At present, there are five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the and the US.

The German also said that his country was supportive of the listing of chief at the UN as a global terrorist.

"We were in close contact with India and other nations (over the listing). We will continue to work on this (anti-terror) cooperation because terrorism has to be removed from the surface of this planet," he said.

Asked about the prospects of working with the if it comes to power, Lindner said he does not want to answer hypothetical questions and would like to wait for the outcome of the polls.

"It is such a great country, whoever will win will continue the great relationship with We are happy to work with whoever Indian people elect and in two days we will know who that is," he said.

On whether EVMs were more suited or ballot papers, especially keeping in mind the European experience, he said: "Whatever system you seem to be working seems to be a very good one."



Asked about the nuclear deal and the US sanctions, Lindner said is a strong supporter of the nuclear agreement with because it keeps the country away from a nuclear weapon.

