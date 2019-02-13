Show-cause notices to Idea, BSNL for not meeting Trai's call drop norms

have been issued to two telecom operators -- and -- for not meeting TRAI's in some service areas for the quarter ended September 2018, Parliament was informed Wednesday.

The notices were issued to the two telecom service providers (TSPs) on January 18, 2019, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The non-compliance on Drop Call Rate (DCR) benchmark pertained to four service areas for and one service area for state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, he said.

"As per latest report of for the quarter ending September 2018, all TSPs are complying to Drop Call Rate (DCR) benchmark despite rapid increase in traffic volume and more stringent benchmarks, except in four License Service Areas (LSAs) i.e. Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and North East; and (BSNL) in one LSA i.e. West Bengal," Sinha said.



The service providers have been issued show-cause notice to explain their position including reasons for non-compliance, he added.

To another question, the minister said the operators plan to install 1.02 lakh towers for mobile services in rural areas in 2019-20.

He said that the Telecom Department had got joint representation from telcos in August 2018 on "frequent suspension" of internet services being ordered by the state governments.

"Accordingly, on 28.09.2018, all State Governments have been advised to sensitise the concerned officials/agencies against precipitate actions leading to shut down of internet services, and to ensure that the provisions of 'Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017' are adhered to," the Minister said.

He said the Central government has not issued any order of internet shutdown under the provisions of the said rule.