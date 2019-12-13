PM Modi meets Maldives Foreign Min, says committed to democratic Maldives

Prime Minister on Friday told the visiting Maldivian foreign minister that India remains committed to partner with Male for a strong, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Maldives.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, who is on an official visit to India for the 6th India-Maldives Joint Commission Meeting, called on the prime minister here.

Modi conveyed his compliments to Shahid on the achievement of the government led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in its first year.

He noted with satisfaction the enhanced level of engagement between India and Maldives and the positive outcomes of the bilateral cooperation in the last one year, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi expressed confidence that the discussions during the 6th JCM would enable both sides to review progress and chart even a more ambitious way forward to further strengthen and deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation.

Foreign Minister Shahid expressed his deep appreciation for India's support in various development cooperation initiatives that are currently being implemented in the island nation, the statement said.

Speaker of People's Majlis of The Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, who is on a visit to India at the joint invitation of the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha speaker also called on the prime minister.

Welcoming Speaker Nasheed, Modi noted that engagement between the two parliaments is a key component of the vibrant India-Maldives relationship.

Speaker Nasheed thanked the prime minister for his continued support for a stronger India-Maldives relationship since the formation of the new government in the Maldives last year, another statement said.