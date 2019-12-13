BJP protests in Lok Sabha, demands apology over Rahul Gandhi's rape remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on were at the centre of furious protests in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the winter session on Friday with leaders of the ruling protesting and demanding an apology from him.

Gandhi said in Jharkhand on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative is like ' in India', an apparent reference to rising incidents of in the country.

As Speaker Om Birla, who adjourned the house sine die, was reading out his remarks on the various issues taken up during the session, Treasury benches demanded an apology from Gandhi for his rape remarks.

Opposition members were also heard shouting slogans such as "We Want Justice" and insisting that Gandhi be given a chance to respond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi were present in the House.

Earlier in the morning, as the ruckus continued for around half-an-hour, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till noon and was unable to take up Question Hour.

Soon after the House paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several members had given notices of adjournment against Gandhi's remarks and should be allowed to speak.

Tearing into Gandhi, Union minister Smriti Irani said he has insulted the women and people of India and claimed his remarks are like inviting people to rape women.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi, the minister said the remarks amount to political mockery and he should be punished.

Her party colleague Locket Chatterjee said Gandhi had insulted women by making remarks that 'Make in India' had become "rape in India".

She said all men were not rapists.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Meghwal also said Gandhi should apologise and recalled an earlier instance of Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti saying sorry for remarks made outside the House.

Joshi also asked DMK member Kanimozhi and NCP leader Supriya Sule to express their opinion on Gandhi's remarks, which are an insult to women.

More than 30 members from the BJP, including Sadhvi Pragya, were seen standing in the aisle and shouting slogans.

Congress members, too, were in the aisle.