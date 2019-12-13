Amit Shah pays tribute to victims on anniversary of Parliament attack

Union Home Minister on Friday paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack, saying their sacrifice will always motivate everyone to contribute for the security and welfare of the nation.

Eighteen years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

"A tribute to the brave soldiers and their families who were martyred in the terrorist attack on Parliament House while protecting the temple of Indian democracy. Your sacrifice will always motivate everyone to contribute and sacrifice for the protection, progress and prosperity of the country," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The victims included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy chairman Harivansh, the home minister, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad were among those who paid floral tributes at a function held at the Parliament House complex on Friday.