EC proposal to cooperate with Maldives poll body gets Cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the to enter into an agreement with the poll management body of to cooperate in the field of electoral management.

The proposed memorandum of understanding includes exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of organisational and technical development of electoral process, support in exchanging information, institutional strengthening and capacity building and training of personnel, an official statement said.

It would promote bilateral cooperation aimed at building technical support for the of Maldives, envisaging cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration, the statement said.