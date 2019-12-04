JUST IN
EC proposal to cooperate with Maldives poll body gets Cabinet nod

The proposed memorandum of understanding includes exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of organisational and technical development of electoral process

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The proposal promote bilateral cooperation aimed at building technical support for the Election Commission of Maldives.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Election Commission to enter into an agreement with the poll management body of Maldives to cooperate in the field of electoral management.

The proposed memorandum of understanding includes exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of organisational and technical development of electoral process, support in exchanging information, institutional strengthening and capacity building and training of personnel, an official statement said.

It would promote bilateral cooperation aimed at building technical support for the Election Commission of Maldives, envisaging cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration, the statement said.
