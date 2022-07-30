JUST IN

India's first monkeypox patient recovers, to be discharged from hospital
ED attaches assets of former-Odisha MLA, media company in ponzi case
WBSSC scam: ED begins process of freezing accounts of Partha's associate
SSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee informs ED of Belgharia home's duplicate keys
Ease of justice equally important as ease of doing business, living: PM
Delhi court directs to install CCTV at top cops' offices in Tihar jail
Independence Day celebration in Bihar to be subdued due to Covid-19
5G auction enters fifth day; 71% spectrum on block sold in first 4 days
Deficient rains threaten Kharif crop production in Uttar Pradesh
Facing humiliation at the hands of minister, VC resigns in Punjab
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ED attaches assets of former-Odisha MLA, media company in ponzi case

Business Standard

India's first monkeypox patient recovers, to be discharged from hospital

A Kerala man, who was India's first monkeypox patient and was being treated at the Government Medical College here, has recovered from the disease, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday

Topics
health care | Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 
monkeypox
Photo: Shutterstock

A Kerala man, who was India's first monkeypox patient and was being treated at the Government Medical College here, has recovered from the disease, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

The 35-year old, hailing from Kollam, would be discharged later in the day, she said.

As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), she said.

"All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today," George said.

The minister also said the test results of his family members, who were in the primary contact list with him, are also negative.

At present, the health condition of two other persons, who had also tested positive for the infection, remains satisfactory, the minister said, adding prevention and surveillance measures would be continued with the same vigour.

The Kollam native, who had returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after showing symptoms of monkeypox, tested positive for the disease on July 14.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on health care

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 14:43 IST

`
.