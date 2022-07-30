Delhi court directs to install CCTV at top cops' offices in Tihar jail

A has directed Director General to install inside the offices of the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of jail.

In a recent order, the court said, "Installation of in offices of Superintendent/Deputy Superintendent in Jails would rather dispel any false allegations against jail officials. It will further reflect transparency in the functioning of these offices."

The development was following an incident, in which an inmate was allegedly manhandled inside the room of Deputy Superintendent in Jail on March 27.

The high-security prison in the capital -- -- witnessed several controversies recently as over 40 officials associated with the prison have been booked by various law enforcement agencies during the past one year for allegedly extending benefits to the prisoners.

The has been strengthening its security arrangements following major backlash it has received over its officials being caught providing facilities to the inmates, of which the main gadget was a mobile phone.

--IANS

jw/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)