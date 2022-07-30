JUST IN

Delhi court directs to install CCTV at top cops' offices in Tihar jail

A Delhi Court has directed Tihar Jail Director General to install CCTV cameras inside the offices of the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of jail

Delhi court | Tihar jail | cctv cameras

IANS  |  New Delhi 
Gavel, order, judiciary, courts, laws
Representative Image

A Delhi Court has directed Tihar Jail Director General to install CCTV cameras inside the offices of the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of jail.

In a recent order, the court said, "Installation of CCTV cameras in offices of Superintendent/Deputy Superintendent in Jails would rather dispel any false allegations against jail officials. It will further reflect transparency in the functioning of these offices."

The development was following an incident, in which an inmate was allegedly manhandled inside the room of Deputy Superintendent in Jail on March 27.

The high-security prison in the national capital -- Tihar Jail -- witnessed several controversies recently as over 40 officials associated with the prison have been booked by various law enforcement agencies during the past one year for allegedly extending benefits to the prisoners.

The Tihar Jail has been strengthening its security arrangements following major backlash it has received over its officials being caught providing facilities to the inmates, of which the main gadget was a mobile phone.

--IANS

jw/svn/

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 12:46 IST

