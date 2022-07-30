Ease of justice equally important as ease of doing business, living: PM

Prime Minister on Saturday said that Ease of is equally important as and ease of living.

Addressing the inaugural session of the First All India District Legal Services Authorities, PM Modi said: "This time is a time of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. This is the time for those resolutions which will take the country to new heights in the next 25 years. Ease of is equally important like and the ease of living in this Amrit Yatra of the country."

Sharing a stage with Chief NV Ramana at the event held at Vigyan Bhawan here today, PM Modi said: "As important as access to the judicial system is for any society, justice delivery is equally important. The judicial infrastructure also has an important contribution to this. In the last eight years work has been done at a fast pace to strengthen the judicial infrastructure of the country."

"Under the e-courts mission, virtual courts are being started in the country. Twenty-four-hour courts have started functioning for crimes like traffic violations. Video conferencing infrastructure is also being expanded in the courts for the convenience of the people," the prime minister said.

Justices Uday U Lalit and DY Chandrachud, law minister Kiren Rijiju were among others present at the event.

The first ever level meet of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan by Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The meet deliberates on creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs.

There are a total 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country. They are headed by the District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority.

Through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programmes are implemented by NALSA. The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating the Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)