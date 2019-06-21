India's forest cover up in one year

India's green cover has gone up by one per cent in the last one year, the was informed on Friday.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, said for one tree chopped for development work, three to four are planted either in the same area or elsewhere.

According to a latest report, over 24.39 per cent of the country's geographical area now constitutes of green cover.

Former union (BJP) cautioned that at times include sugarcane crop as trees, hence presenting a misleading picture.

Javadekar said are taken at regular intervals and, therefore, such inconsistencies are ruled out.

He also said that 125 crore trees would be planted along highways to increase green cover.

