India's Jan-Aug coffee exports flat at 2.62 lakh tonne

exports from remained flat at 2,62,764 tonne in January-August 2018 on fall in shipments of robusta varieties and instant coffee, according to the Board.

The country had shipped 2,63,269 tonne of in the same period of 2017.

is Asia's third-largest and exporter of coffee.

As per the Board's data, the coffee exports remained flat both in terms of volume and value.

In value terms, total coffee exports were at Rs 4,243.77 crore during January-August 2018 as against Rs 4,360.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The unit per value realisation was also lower at Rs 1,61,504 per tonne as against Rs 1,65,623 per tonne in the said period.

Much of the shipments were for (62,937 tonne), (22,339 tonne), (15,571 tonne) and (14,927 tonne) and (11,961 tonne), the data showed.

Of the total coffee shipments, the export of robusta varieties dropped 11 per cent to 1,38,317 tonne from 1,55,474 tonne in the year-ago period.

Even export of instant coffee dropped sharply to 19,106 tonne from 34,089 tonne in the said period.

However, the shipment of arabica varieties rose 19.07 per cent to 43,668 tonne from 36,673 tonne in the year-ago period.

Re-export of coffee increased substantially to 61,439 tonne from 36,791 tonne in the said period.

India, Allanasons Pvt Ltd, Olam Agro India, Coffee Day Global Ltd, are the leading exporters of coffee.

India's total coffee output is pegged at 3,16,000 tonne for the 2017-18 marketing year that ends this month. The new crop has been damaged badly in the top growing state of because of floods.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)