Philippines' Duterte orders arrest of critical lawmaker

Philippine on Tuesday ordered the arrest of a lawmaker fiercely critical of his deadly drug war, the from the to be threatened with detention.

Senator Antonio Trillanes, who is holed up in the to avoid arrest, has also in the past accused Duterte of corruption and his son of involvement in drug dealing, drawing a pledge of revenge from the

Opposition politicians immediately condemned the arrest order as political. They compared it with the arrest of Leila de Lima, who is behind bars on what she says are false drug charges. Trillanes' arrest order stems from an amnesty granted in 2010 over his involvement in a coup attempt against then- and another effort to overthrow her.

"The armed forces of the and the are ordered to employ all lawful means to apprehend... Trillanes," said the order printed solely in the Times.

The government said Duterte has cancelled the pardon because Trillanes, a former navy officer, did not complete the requirements of filing an official application and admitting guilt.

Duterte is out of the country on an official visit to

Trillanes led scores of junior officers in taking over part of a main district of in 2003 in protest against Arroyo's alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Duterte also wants Trillanes put on trial for his brief takeover of a hotel in 2007 after he and several armed followers seized the hotel and demanded Arroyo's resignation.

Trillanes told reporters he has instructed his lawyers to study ways "to void this stupid order", adding it "has no basis whatsoever".

"This is a clear case of political persecution, but I will not cower. There's a time for reckoning for you and your minions," he added in a written statement.

The arrest order came a year after Trillanes had Duterte's eldest son brought before a public inquiry to face allegations -- which he denied -- that he was involved in drug trafficking.

Trillanes also accused the president of hiding unexplained millions in his

Duterte vowed at the time to exact revenge. "I will destroy him or he will destroy me," he said in a speech.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)