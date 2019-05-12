India's youngsters hoping to impress at FC Bayern Youth Cup world finals

India's promising young footballers are excitedly gearing up to take part and make a mark in the upcoming world finals of the FC Bayern Youth Cup.

The players from Bengaluru's Army Boys School, who won the national finals in February, expressed confidence to excel in adidas' world finals on May 19.

"It is still unbelievable that we are participating in the World Finals and representing the nation. It is a big responsibility as well as an honour for us, and we are determined to do everything to excel ourselves and make the country proud," the players said in unison.

When asked about their strategy for the big finals in Germany, the team said that team spirit, unity, selfless play and diligent are key elements of focus.

They have been going through rigorous training under guidance and supervision of their coaches in terms of tactics and techniques.

The team thanked German sportswear manufacturer for bringing in a platform like the FC Bayern Youth Cup in for budding talent to shine in the sport and get recognised.

During their stay in Munich, the squad will be trained under the watchful eyes of professional coaches from Bayern

The trip to will also offer an extensive learning opportunity and international exposure for the young talents to help pursue their dreams.

During their stay there, all participants across countries will meet FC Bayern team players, watch their home game at the against Eintracht Frankfurt and play the tournament at the world famous stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)