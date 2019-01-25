Dortmund, Bayern out to avoid slip ups in title race

and resume their rivalry this weekend with both sides looking to avoid slipping up in the title race at home against relegation-threatened opposition.

Dortmund, who are six points clear of defending champions Bayern, host second-from-bottom Hanover on Saturday while VfB Stuttgart, who are 16th and also in the bottom-three, are Sunday's guests at Arena and are hoping to avoid a fourth straight league defeat.

has a decision to make about who starts at centre-back for second-placed with neither winners nor Mats Hummels, both 30, sure of a starting place.

Kovac has said Niklas Suele is the only centre-back sure of a spot in the 11, leaving the experienced stars to battle for the other berth.

Hummels started last Friday's 3-1 win at Hoffenheim, with Boateng on the bench, because "Mats was just a tiny bit better - we're talking a micron" explained Kovac.

The race is on to see who can convince Kovac they should start Bayern's last 16 away tie at Anfield on February 19.

Bayern are searching for clues as to why they lag behind and has revealed they are attempting to find their weaknesses.

"They (Dortmund) won against us (3-2 last November), they must have worked something about us out," Goretzka, who scored twice in last Friday's 3-1 win at Hoffenheim, told

"We have to find out what it was and straighten it out."



- Fine-tuning by Kovac -



========================Kovac accordingly put his side through their paces in sub-zero temperatures in this week in a series of small training matches which replicated tight situations.

"In the second half, created some pressure and that made it harder," explained the Bayern boss.

were thumped 3-0 at home by Bayern when the sides last met in September, but managed a 4-1 win at the Arena in May 2018 after Bayern had already secured last season's title.

Dortmund, who are eager to build on last Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 win at thanks to Axel Witsel's strike, are wary of Hanover, a bogey side for Borussia in recent seasons.

Hanover are 17th, with only goal difference keeping them above bottom side Nuremberg, but held to a goalless draw when the sides met in August.

After Dortmund crashed to a 4-2 defeat at Hanover in October 2017, the leaders are cautious of a similar repeat.

"In the away match, Hanover caused us problems and we will need the same level of concentration as we had at Leipzig," said Dortmund's Playmaker and is set to return after missing the win with a twisted ankle.

"Marco has trained the whole week and he's doing well," said about Reus who has scored 11 goals and set up seven more in 17 games this season. is one to watch in Dortmund's defence having been converted to a centre-back to avert an crisis.

The 23-year-old, whose chances this season have been restricted by the arrivals of and Witsel in the defensive midfield, was magnificent against Leipzig, even out of position.

"Julian struggled with injury, then new people arrived in the summer. Despite that, he behaved professionally and was exceptional in his new role," said Zorc.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)