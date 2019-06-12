India slips 5 places to 141 on Global Peace Index 2019; Iceland again tops

India's rank has slipped five places to 141 among 163 on the Index 2019, while remains the most peaceful country and the least peaceful nation, says a report.

Australian think tank Institute for Economics & ranks according to their level of peacefulness based on three thematic domains -- the level of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict and the degree of militarisation.

remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008. It is joined at the top of the Index (GPI) by New Zealand, Austria, Portugal, and

is now the least peaceful country in the world, replacing Syria, which is now the second least peaceful. South Sudan, Yemen, and comprise the remaining five least peaceful

In South Asia, topped the index with 15th rank, followed by 72, 76 and 101. The neighbouring country has been ranked 153rd on the index.

together with Philippines, Japan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Indonesia, and are the nine countries with the highest risk of multiple climate hazards. The country has the 7th highest overall natural hazard score, the report's findings said.

India, the US, China, Saudi Arabia, and are the top five countries with the largest total military expenditure, it added.

According to the report, South Asia's score for every indicator in ongoing conflict is less peaceful than the global average, with four out of six deteriorating last year. Only deaths from internal conflict improved, with fewer fatalities in Pakistan, and than the year prior.

The score for internal conflicts fought had the highest rating at five in both and China, Bangladesh, and India, score in the bottom half of the and have significant exposure to climate hazards, with 393 million people in high climate hazard areas, the report observed.

While global peacefulness improved for the first time in five years, as per the index findings, the remains less peaceful than a decade ago.

This year's report includes new research on the possible effects of climate change on peace. Since 2008 global peacefulness has deteriorated by 3.78 per cent, the report revealed.

The was founded by Steve Killelea, an Australian and philanthropist.

"Clearly it is good that state sponsored terror has declined markedly over the last decade, with 62 countries improving their scores while only 42 deteriorated. However, incarceration shows the opposite trend with 95 countries increasing the incarceration rate compared to 65 that improved," Killelea said.

The report covers 99.7 per cent of the world's population and uses 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources to compile the index.

