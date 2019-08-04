India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile from Odisha range

-
India on Sunday test-fired a sophisticated all-weather and all-terrain Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test range in Odisha.
The state-of-the-art missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the India Army.
The air defence system, QRSAM, was test-fired at 11.05 am from a mobile truck-based launch unit at complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, DRDO sources said.
The all-weather and all-terrain missile, which can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister, is equipped with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars, they said.
QRSAM uses solid-fuel propellant and has a range of 25-30 km, the sources said.
The first trial of the QSRAM was conducted on June 4, 2017.
On February 26, 2019, two rounds of trials were successfully carried out on the same day.
The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights had successfully demonstrated their aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, the sources added.
