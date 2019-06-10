India to be guest country at Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico

has been designated as the Guest of Honour at the 33rd Feria Internacional del Libro de ( International Book Fair), in Mexico, the announced on Monday.

The book fair, to be organised from November 30 - December 8, will be "the largest book fair in the Spanish speaking world", the nodal agency, under the Ministry of HRD, said in a statement.

The dedicated pavilion at the fair will showcase over 35 Indian authors and artists, along with 15 publishing houses.

" will display a wide array of its rich and composite literary and cultural heritage through literary and academic activities comprising conferences, publishers' round table, and discussions and presentations on science and other genres," it said.

Ancient and rare manuscripts including "Mahabharata" and "Ramayana" will be put on exhibition, along with photo books, handicrafts and paintings.

An exhibition that will run parallel to the book fair in the pavillion, will feature art by 40 renowned Indian women artists including Arpana Caur, Paula Sengupta, and Another event, titled "Festival of India" will showcase folk, classical and contemporary cultural programmes.

India's participation at the fair will also include a film festival showing movies like "Dangal", "Chennai Express" and "Omkara".

