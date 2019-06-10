Veteran comedian 'Crazy' Mohan dies at 66

Popular Tamil playwright and 'Crazy' died here on Monday following a massive heart attack at the age of 66, his longtime associate, filmmaker SB Kanthan said.

According to sources close to the family, Mohan, 66, was rushed to a city hospital here following complaints of unease, but despite efforts he could not be revived.

entered the film industry after a long and successful career as a theatre personality. He penned the scripts for several super hit films, including "Avvai Shanmugi", "Vasool Raja MBBS", and "Michael Madhana Kamarajan", besides acting in many.

He is survived by his wife and son.

Many from the South film industry remembered for his contribution to the world of cinema and theatre.

" Mohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul. Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke," wrote on

Music G V Prakash Kumar said, "No one can ever replace you Mohan sir... A who will be missed forever... Condolences to the family ... RIP Mohan.

