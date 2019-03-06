West Bengal only state that did not participate in cleanliness survey

West is the only state which did not participate in the central government's survey, a senior government said on Wednesday.

In 2017 as well, the Trinamool Congress-ruled state had not participated in the survey.

"Today, the results of survey were announced. The entire country was eagerly waiting for the results. West is the only state which has not participated in it," the said.

was adjudged India's cleanest city for the third straight year in the survey (Swachh Survekshan 2019), the results of which were released on Wednesday.

The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Ambikapur in and Mysore in

has retained the cleanest city ranking among 4,237 cities.

