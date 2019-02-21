India uniquely positioned to polevault in age of technological disruption: Nilekani

is in a unique position to leverage its talent pool, progressive of industry leaders, and its ability to innovate, to polevault in the age of technology-fuelled disruption, co founder and Nilekani said Thursday.

He said riding the wave of disruption will require businesses to reinvent themselves and even trade the existing revenue streams for future revenue streams that are technology-ready.

"Technology as barrier has come down...it's more about the talent that you have to take that technology and apply it to a particularly situation, say, where you have data," Nilekani said while addressing an event organised by the All Management Association (AIMA).

Speaking on the topic 'Innovation in the age of disruption', Nilekani said the ongoing technological disruption would nudge businesses and people to reinvent themselves and also require them to adopt a bold

"It will finally boil down to of all of us...that we are willing to reinvent our business or personalities, that we are willing to cannebelise our own business because often some of these transitions will require us to give up existing revenue streams for future revenue streams...that is the mindset change... it also requires boldness to be willing to break your own business to take it forward," Nilekani said.

has the unique ability to deliver solutions at population scale, he said adding that the government is already emerging as a primary user of

"So, India is in a unique spot where we have many of instruments to apply innovation, and I am confident that rather than treating this disruption as threat, we have to think of it as an opportunity and use it to polevault.... Time has come for us to innovate and polevault in age of disruption," Nilekani noted.

