India vs Australia: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Test matches

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma joins squad ahead of third Test
Ind vs Aus: Lack of clarity, confusion over Rohit's injury, says Kohli
India vs Australia: David Warner, Sean Abbott ruled out of second Test
India a proud cricket country, won't roll over at MCG: Tim Paine
India tour of Australia full schedule: Adelaide to host day-night Test
-
India batsman K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday.
Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in which the third Test starts on Thursday at SCG.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
"KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India's practice session on Saturday," the BCCI said in a statement.
"The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," it added.
@klrahul11 is off to India to tend to his wrist injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FcBLU1cajy— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2021
Check IND vs AUS 3rd Test playing 11 here
Rahul has returned to India and will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. The ongoing four-match series between India and Australia is also a part of ICC World Test Championship.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
The injury also puts him in doubt for the four-match home Test series against England, which begins February 5.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor