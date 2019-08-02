Indiabulls Housing Finance to buy back bonds worth up to $50 mn

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Housing Finance falls 6% on Rs 98,000-cr siphoning charge
Indiabulls Housing Finance drops out of top-100 club in market-cap ranking
Indiabulls Housing up 10% on withdrawal of PIL in fund siphoning off case
Indiabulls loses Rs 6,000 crore following charges of money laundering
Indiabulls Housing unlikely to gain much from stake sale in realty arm
-
Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Friday it will buy back bonds worth up to $ 50 million, which is a part of its $ 1.5 billion bond programme.
"The company will be doing a buyback of up to $ 50 million of the $ 350 million 6.375 per cent notes issued by the company," it said in a regulatory filing.
The buyback is part of the company's $ 1.5 billion secured euro medium-term note programme, it said.
The buyback will be done upon receipt of necessary regulatory approval, it added.
Stock of Indiabulls Housing was trading 1.02 per cent down at Rs 516.35 on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU