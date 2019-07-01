JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India did not play its best game, cries Pakistan's cricket community

Man, shot at by suspected militants in J-K's Baramulla, dies
Business Standard

Govt should double healthcare expenditure in budget: Cong

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Congress on Monday claimed that India's healthcare deficit is "glaring" and said it expects the government to double the healthcare expenditure in the budget.

Citing a media report, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there is a shortfall of 82 per cent in specialists like surgeons, physicians etc, 40 per cent of lab technicians, and 12-16 per cent of nurses at primary health care level.

"Our healthcare deficit is glaring!" Surjewala said.

"To overcome this, We expect GOI to double healthcare expenditure in the budget," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU