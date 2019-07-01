Govt should double healthcare expenditure in budget: Cong

The Congress on Monday claimed that India's healthcare deficit is "glaring" and said it expects the government to double the healthcare expenditure in the budget.

Citing a media report, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there is a shortfall of 82 per cent in specialists like surgeons, physicians etc, 40 per cent of lab technicians, and 12-16 per cent of nurses at primary health care level.

"Our healthcare deficit is glaring!" Surjewala said.

"To overcome this, We expect GOI to double healthcare expenditure in the budget," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)