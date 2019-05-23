Indian-Americans celebrate Modi's electoral victory

Indian-Americans from across the US Thursday celebrated the electoral victory of by distributing ladoos and watching election results in movie theatres and restaurants.

Election watch parties were held in restaurants and in homes where scores of Indian-Americans, along with their friends and families, gathered late Wednesday night to watch election results live either on Indian new channels or

The election results were shown live in at least two theatres, including one in

Overseas Friends of BJP USA (OFBJP USA) said that it was planning to organise victory celebrations in more than 20 cities around the country, including Boston, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and

Congratulating the on his massive victory, Krishna Reddy Anugula said, adding that will transform and improve the livelihood of the people.

"The NDA government has provided basic amenities like toilets, electricity, in the last 5 years. During the next 5 years, the NDA government is going to take to the next level with the proposed investments in infrastructure, health care and farming sectors," he said.

Modi-led appears set to post an emphatic victory in the Lok Sabha election, bringing back into office for a second term.

People of have chosen a and his vision of New India as they rejected divisive caste and dynastic of the self-indulging "Maha-Milavat" opposition, said OFBJP vice

"The 2019 elections show that the new generation in India is finding its roots in the historical Hindu heritage of India, while aspiring to make India a modern, developed and confident state. Modi-led NDA represents those emotions and aspirations," Indian-American said.

NRIs4Modi and OFBJP teams had organised more than one hundred programmes in the USA during the last four months.

The programmes includde 'Chai Pe Charchas', Call-A-Thons, 'Chowkidar Marches' among others.

The teams made approximately one million calls to voters in India.

