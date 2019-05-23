Indian-Americans celebrate Modi's electoral victory

-
ALSO READ
Terrorists are waiting for weak government to strike: Modi
Modi govt is anti-farmer, serving interests of corporates: CPI's D Raja
Country is electing strong govt & choosing 'India first', than 'family first': PM
India will live, work, grow, fight and win as one: Modi
Modi meets his mother during Gujarat visit
-
Indian-Americans from across the US Thursday celebrated the electoral victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by distributing ladoos and watching election results in movie theatres and restaurants.
Election watch parties were held in restaurants and in homes where scores of Indian-Americans, along with their friends and families, gathered late Wednesday night to watch election results live either on Indian new channels or Facebook.
The election results were shown live in at least two theatres, including one in Minneapolis.
Overseas Friends of BJP USA (OFBJP USA) said that it was planning to organise victory celebrations in more than 20 cities around the country, including Boston, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Seattle.
Congratulating the Prime Minister on his massive victory, Krishna Reddy Anugula OFBJP USA president said, adding that Modi will transform India and improve the livelihood of the people.
"The NDA government has provided basic amenities like toilets, electricity, gas cylinders in the last 5 years. During the next 5 years, the NDA government is going to take India to the next level with the proposed investments in infrastructure, health care and farming sectors," he said.
Prime Minister Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to post an emphatic victory in the Lok Sabha election, bringing Modi back into office for a second term.
People of India have chosen a strong and incorruptible leader in Modi and his vision of New India as they rejected divisive caste and dynastic politics of the self-indulging "Maha-Milavat" opposition, said OFBJP vice president Adapa Prasad.
"The 2019 elections show that the new generation in India is finding its roots in the historical Hindu heritage of India, while aspiring to make India a modern, developed and confident state. Narendra Modi-led NDA represents those emotions and aspirations," Indian-American community leader Utsav Chakrabarthy said.
NRIs4Modi and OFBJP teams had organised more than one hundred programmes in the USA during the last four months.
The programmes includde 'Chai Pe Charchas', Call-A-Thons, 'Chowkidar Marches' among others.
The teams made approximately one million calls to voters in India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU