Indian and Chinese armies hold ceremonial border personnel meeting on Yoga Day

Indian and Chinese armies held a ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) in region of Jammu and on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday.

"A ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) on the occasion of International Day of Yoga was conducted today at the huts in Chushul and DBO sectors of Eastern Ladakh," a said here.

He said the delegations were lead by V K Purohit of the Indian side and Senior from the Chinese side.

The ceremonial border personnel meeting was marked by saluting the National Flag of by both the delegation members, the said, adding it was followed by the conduct of yoga by both the delegations and thereafter reading of ceremonial address which composed of exchange of greetings, wishes and vote of thanks.

Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment, he said.

The delegation parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the said.

He said both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to uphold the treaties and agreement signed between the governments of the two sides to maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC.

