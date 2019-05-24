Indian artist bags prestigious Spanish award

Malani, a contemporary known for her contributions to video art, has won the prestigious Joan Prize for her longstanding commitment to the silenced and the dispossessed all over the world, most particularly women.

Malani, who was born in Pakistan's city in 1946, was on Thursday named as the winner of the seventh edition of the prize granted by the Fundacio Joan and the "la Caixa" bank, one of the most prestigious and best-endowed contemporary award in the world.

The Joan foundation is an internationally recognised centre in for contemporary art research.

"The jury acknowledged her longstanding commitment to the silenced and the dispossessed all over the world, most particularly women, through a complex artistic quest based on immersive installations and a personal iconography where a profound knowledge of ancient mythologies converges with a bold condemnation of contemporary injustices, " the foundation said in a statement.

The prize includes 70,000 euros (about USD 77,800) and a solo show that is set to open at the Fundaci Joan Mir in in 2020.

The jury members, all renowned professionals in the field of contemporary art, selected the winner for her prodigious intellectual curiosity, her radical imagination and her socio-political awareness, values that also characterised the work of Joan Miro, the foundation said.

Malini's artworks are often politically motivated and focus on themes of displacement, conflict, transnational politics, critical examination of gender roles and the ramifications of globalisation and consumerism.

