Three held for robbing a person in Najafgarh

Three people were arrested by the police for allegedly robbing a person in after they lured the victim to perform a ritual to resolve his business losses, police said Friday.

The accused were identified as Krishan (38), a resident of Sonipat, (37), from and (27), a resident of Saharanpur.

"On Wednesday the police got information that an accident had taken place at Dichaon Nala near Jharoda Kalan village. They rushed to the spot to find a damaged car," Anto Alphonse, of Police (Dwarka), said.

The police conducted a search and nabbed Krishan, who was driving the and was one of the accused.

Police also searched the Sorghum fields, near the spot for almost two to three hours and apprehended Shah, the DCP said.

They recovered Rs 5,51,000, one country-made pistol and one live cartridge from Shah's possession, the DCP said.

The police also got information that another accused had slipped away and entered the Sorghum field, the said.

Police searched the fields and arrested Wazid, who had entered a drain to escape his arrest.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had robbed a man of Rs 5.5 lakh after Chand had sent them to him, the DCP said.

Pawan, the complainant, who is a resident of and runs a dairy said on May 24, he had asked some of his relatives to arrange money as his elder brother's daughter was getting married at his native village in Rohtak in

His business was suffering as he believed that his animals were getting sick. He shared his thoughts with his nephew Praveen, who also lives in Haryana, Alphonse said.

told him that he knew Chand, who knew some saints in Rohtak and the saints can resolve his problem by performing 'hawan'.

Three people among whom two looked like saints came to his place on Wednesday at around 11 am and started performing rituals.

In the meantime, one of victim's relatives also came and handed him Rs 5 lakh which he put in a bag, which already had some money in it, the said.

The accused then asked the victim to accompany them in their to perform the ritua. The victim agreed and also brought along the bag of money with him.

While in the car, one of the accused pointed a pistol at him, slapped him and later, threw him out of the and fled away with the bag, police said.

The victim started shouting for help. Hearing him, some locals chased the accused. Their car ramped into a tree at Dichaon Nala and all the three persons fled with cash.

According to police, the complainant claimed that the bag contained Rs 11 lakh. Further investigations are on, police said adding that it will be clear after Chand the main accused, who is absconding is nabbed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)