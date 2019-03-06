Indian commits suicide in the UAE

A 32-year old Indian national, who worked at an educational institution in the UAE, was found dead after he allegedly committed here, a media report said on Wednesday.

Shibin Thomas, who hailed from was associated with the administration of the city's Jumeirah college and was found dead on Monday in the institution's stationery stockroom, reported.

A witness, who knew Thomas and works with the same educational institution, said that he saw the body hanging when he was passing by the stationary stockroom on Monday morning.

"Upon the discovery of his death, students were promptly sent home and the were called on to the scene," the report said.

While the police started investigation over the reason behind the suicide, Sijo, a cousin of the deceased said that Thomas did not appear to be in depression when he met him last.

"I am not aware of any reason for him to commit ... All our relatives are following the developments closely. Let the police investigate. There will be CCTVs inside the school premises. All of us just want truth to come out," the paper quoted as saying.

He said that through Thomas' wife is in the UAE, she has not been informed about the death of her husband.

"We have told her that Shibin met with an accident and is in the hospital. We gave an excuse that since she was on a visit visa, her permit to visit the patient wasn't ready yet," said.

Thomas has two children back in India, the report said.

