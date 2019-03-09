Indian cricketers providing 'whereabouts' details to WADA since 2017

The has been furnishing details of top Indian cricketers' 'whereabouts' on World-Anti Doping Agency's data base since 2017, a far cry from its perceived objection to the contentious clause.

The is still not (NADA)-compliant and WADA has expressed its concerns to the on the issue. The matter was tabled at the recent meeting in and the was asked to sort the issue with NADA urgently.

It has been learnt that the BCCI, since the 2017 Champions Trophy, has been uploading the 'whereabouts' of its players in WADA's ADAMS (Anti Doping Administrative & Management Systems) database.

The ADAMS database was created to coordinate anti-doping activities and to provide a mechanism to assist stakeholders with their implementation of the code.

It stores athletes' whereabouts, TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemptions), Test Planning and Results Management, Lab Results Module.

"We need to clear this misconception. Since 2017, we have been consistently uploading the whereabouts of our centrally contracted players on ADAMS. We never had any issue with whereabouts clause," a told on conditions of anonymity.

"A few of our players first entered WADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP) during 2015 ICC Our issue is NADA's handling of samples and how their Dope Control Officers (DCO) work. That is something we are not convinced about and we have told that to ICC also," the added.

There is a school of thought in the BCCI that the issue can be resolved and the Board can become NADA compliant on its own terms.

"We can propose a solution. BCCI can hire a set of chaperons, who will help in urine sample collection of players in presence of Dope Control Officers (DCO) of NADA and that will be directly sent to National Dope Testing Labaratory (NDTL)," he said.

Currently, Swedish agency (International Doping Tests and Management) collects samples of Indian players and the testing is done at the WADA accredited laboratory, NDTL.

"The BCCI has been regularly testing at least 25 top players keeping in mind," said the

