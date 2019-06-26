Governor urges educational institutes to wake up to drug abuse

P B Acharya Wednesday urged educational institutes in the state to wake up to the problem of drug

Educational institutes should wake up to the problem because just giving academic knowledge is not the end of the goal but they have to outreach and strengthen the society.

Addressing a function on the occasion of International Day against Drug and Illicit Trafficking, the said the state is in a danger zone of drug and prevention is better than cure.

How to work about for the affected people should be the concern for all stake holders including family, friends, educational institutions and religious bodies as well as the government, Acharya said.

He said that unless one's mind is occupied for creativity activities this type of problems (drug abuse) will prevail in our society.

Principal of School Education department, Menukhol John said that and other related issues are very personal matters and must be approached in a very humane way.

He said that topics regarding and other related substance abuse have been incorporated in school syllabus in the state.

NGOs working in the field of drug addiction and alcoholism sought the intervention of the in implementation of the State 'Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Policy'.

of N-Naga Dao, Ketho Angami on behalf of NGOs said State Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Policy was approved by the state cabinet and formally launched on June 26, 2016 but till date no budgetary allocation has been provided to implement the said policy.

