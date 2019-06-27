Indian diaspora considers 2019 Lok Sabha poll outcome 'a win for honesty', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Indian diaspora in Japan consider his huge victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as "a win for honesty".

With 61 crore people casting their ballots, the number of voters who participated in India's general elections exceeded the population of almost all countries, barring China, he told an enthusiastic Indian community in Kobe amidst chanting of "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Jai Shree Ram'.

After the event concluded, Modi tweeted, "Had a wonderful community programme in Kobe...Interacting with the Indian diaspora is always special."



"(The) Outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls has caused immense happiness among the Indian diaspora. At the community programme, I asked those who had gathered- the win in 2019 is whose win? They promptly replied - it is a win for honesty. Their answer was very pleasing," he added.

The BJP won 303 seats in the 543-member House.

Modi is in Japan to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday.

Earlier, the Prime Minister told the Indian community that he was "aware" of their "contribution in this electoral victory".

Thanking them for playing a vital role in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, in which Modi was voted back to power with a stronger mandate, the prime minister said while several Indians from Japan came to India and worked on the field, many used social media like Twitter to spread the message of the democratic process.

"For the first time since 1971, the country has given a pro-incumbency mandate to a government. This victory was the victory of truth and democracy," he said.

He noted that 61 crore voters, 10 lakh polling stations, over 40 lakh EVMs and more than 8,000 candidates took part in the world's largest democratic process.

"Government with majority is an advantage in foreign relations...The mandate (given to us) to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of new India will give a fillip to our relations with the world. The mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwaas' that we are following will help strengthen the world's trust on India," Modi said.

