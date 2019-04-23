Modi meets mother before voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on his 98-year-old mother Hiraba at her residence here in Gujarat before casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections.
Hiraba blessed her son and gave him a 'chunri', a coconut and Rs 501. The mother and son also exchanged sweets.
During his visits to Gujarat, Modi makes it a point to call on his mother. She stays with her younger son.
Later, she too cast her vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar, where the BJP candidate is party President Amit Shah.
When Modi went to the Nishan School in Ranip area of Ahmedabad, Amit Shah accompanied him.
Before casting his vote, Modi played with Shah's granddaughter and gave enough opportunity to shutter bugs and videographers to take pictures.
